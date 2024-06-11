80.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Resident of The Villages driving Cadillac arrested with drugs

By Staff Report
Amy Dulgar
Amy Dulgar

A resident of The Villages was caught with drugs after a traffic stop.

Amy Dulgar, 42, of the Village of De La Vista North, was driving a white Cadillac utility vehicle shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday on State Road 50 in Webster when a deputy noticed the vehicle had a paper tag for a license plate, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The tag had a clear plastic cover which made the information unreadable.

During a traffic stop, a K-9 unit arrived on the scene, and the dog alerted on the Cadillac, signaling the likely presence of drugs. Dulgar was found to be in possession of methamphetamine as well as alprazolam, for which she did not have a prescription.

The Evansville, Ind. native was arrested on two counts of drug possession. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

