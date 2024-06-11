86.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

In answer to Robert Basye’s Letter to the Editor about Trump’s clarity:
Basye wrote: “Compare that to President Trump, who, when speaking, is fluent, articulate and speaks clearly, when on stage or in interviews offers clear and concise plans to help this country and his visibly active and dynamic appearance on stage and at rallies.”
This is a direct quote from our former President:
“I have broken more Elton John records, he seems to have a lot of records. And I, by the way, I don’t have a musical instrument. I don’t have a guitar or an organ. No organ. Elton has an organ. And lots of other people helping. No we’ve broken a lot of records. We’ve broken virtually every record. Because you know, look I only need this space. They need much more room. For basketball, for hockey and all of the sports, they need a lot of room. We don’t need it. We have people in that space. So we break all of these records. Really we do it without like, the musical instruments. This is the only musical: the mouth. And hopefully the brain attached to the mouth. Right? The brain, more important than the mouth, is the brain. The brain is much more important.”
Yes, the brain is important.

Toni Little
Village of Amelia

 

