80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
type here...

Villager in golf cart who ran stop arrested with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Marjorie Martinka
Marjorie Martinka

A Villager was arrested after methamphetamine was found in her golf cart.

Marjorie Martinka, 53, who lives at 1150 W. Boone Court on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a golf cart at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of Teakwood Trail and Aloha Way when she ran a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Pennsylvania native, who was previously arrested on a drunk driving charge while operating a golf cart, was identified by her Florida identification card.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the golf cart, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A clear plastic baggie containing 1.80 grams of methamphetamine was found under a towel in the golf cart. A glass pipe was also found in golf cart.

Martinka, who was arrested in a 2022 altercation with her boyfriend, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Upside-down flag a symbol this country is in distress

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a fellow resident who was appalled to see an upside-down flag flying with a Trump flag in The Villages.

Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says that President Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain.

I wonder what would happen to me if I was convicted of a felony

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders what his fight might be if he was a convicted felon.

Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

A Village of Hemingway resident who recently wrote about the theft of golf clubs during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing has been overwhelmed by kind gestures since that letter was published.

A reader responds to Marsha Shearer’s Opinion piece

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to a recent Opinion piece by Marsha Shearer, contrasting Biden and Trump.

Photos