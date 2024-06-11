Villager in golf cart who ran stop arrested with methamphetamine

A Villager was arrested after methamphetamine was found in her golf cart.

Marjorie Martinka, 53, who lives at 1150 W. Boone Court on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a golf cart at about 1 p.m. Saturday in the area of Teakwood Trail and Aloha Way when she ran a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The Pennsylvania native, who was previously arrested on a drunk driving charge while operating a golf cart, was identified by her Florida identification card.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the golf cart, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A clear plastic baggie containing 1.80 grams of methamphetamine was found under a towel in the golf cart. A glass pipe was also found in golf cart.

Martinka, who was arrested in a 2022 altercation with her boyfriend, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.