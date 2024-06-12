90.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
911 report of reckless driver results in arrest of DUI suspect

By Staff Report
A 911 report of a reckless driver resulted in the arrest of a suspect who appeared to be driving while impaired.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office’s dispatch center received a 911 call at about 4 p.m. Tuesday regarding a white Mercury passenger car which repeatedly traveled out of its lane in Bushnell and “almost caused several accidents.” The caller provided a description of the vehicle and its license plate number.

A deputy pulled over the vehicle and identified the driver as 43-year-old Shauna Marie Chapman of Wildwood. During the traffic stop the Massachusetts native had slurred speech and other signs of impairment. She was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led the deputy to conclude she had been driving impaired.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. She was found to be in possession of alprazolam and drug equipment.

She provided a breath sample that registered .000 blood alcohol content. She refused to participate in further evaluation by a drug recognition expert.

Chapman was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on. $20,000 bond.

Chapman had been arrested in May with cocaine and marijuana in Lake County.

Photos