Get it straight about Donald J. Trump

To the Editor:

Mr. Bayse – obviously you selectively recall Donald J. Trump’s auditory skills — not noting his:

1. Lapses of accurate details of matters presented, demeaning and belittling words and gestures toward those who disagree with his ‘ME’ focus,

2. His lies to the public about his finances, sexual exploits, even fidelity to this spouses, legal compliance of his companies to accounting, reporting and even uses of corporate funds, noncompliance with Charitable operations (stealing funds for personal uses),

3. The inexcusable behaviors on the international stage as face of the American Ideals let alone of commitments to ALLIES,

4. Reframing of discussions while NOT ANSWERING questions asked.

Get your focus away from DJT’s lies and focus on the reality of his mob-like behaviors, actions and conceit.

Billy Howard Penix

Haciendas of Mission Hills