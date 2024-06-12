77.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
type here...

Hush money is an old story in politics

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Michael MacDonald’s letter made me laugh. How soon we forget! Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to quiet Ms. Daniels. That prosecution was said to have been made because it was done to influence the 2020 election. Hilary Clinton paid a proven $1 million for a fake dossier trying to show that Donald Trump was in collusion with the Russians in 2016 to sway the election. Was she prosecuted? How much have the citizens of our great country paid as hush money for members of the U.S. Congress and Senate for their transgressions? Could any of that be considered as election influencing?
Oren Miller gave a deposition denying he had any telephone conversations with another county commissioner concerning county business. It was not until he was confronted with the proof that he recanted and admitted he had indeed had those conversations. Although he was convicted, that conviction was overturned. Now Miller wants back pay. Back pay for lying from the outset?
Is there anyone who truly has any respect for any politician?

Don Martin
Village of Dunedin

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Get it straight about Donald J. Trump

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer about former President Donald Trump.

Upside-down flag a symbol this country is in distress

A Village of Country Club Hills resident responds to a Letter to the Editor from a fellow resident who was appalled to see an upside-down flag flying with a Trump flag in The Villages.

Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Amelia resident says that President Trump reminds us of the importance of the brain.

I wonder what would happen to me if I was convicted of a felony

A Village of Virginia Trace resident wonders what his fight might be if he was a convicted felon.

Thanks for kindness after I reported stolen golf clubs

A Village of Hemingway resident who recently wrote about the theft of golf clubs during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing has been overwhelmed by kind gestures since that letter was published.

Photos