Hush money is an old story in politics

To the Editor:

Michael MacDonald’s letter made me laugh. How soon we forget! Trump allegedly paid $130,000 to quiet Ms. Daniels. That prosecution was said to have been made because it was done to influence the 2020 election. Hilary Clinton paid a proven $1 million for a fake dossier trying to show that Donald Trump was in collusion with the Russians in 2016 to sway the election. Was she prosecuted? How much have the citizens of our great country paid as hush money for members of the U.S. Congress and Senate for their transgressions? Could any of that be considered as election influencing?

Oren Miller gave a deposition denying he had any telephone conversations with another county commissioner concerning county business. It was not until he was confronted with the proof that he recanted and admitted he had indeed had those conversations. Although he was convicted, that conviction was overturned. Now Miller wants back pay. Back pay for lying from the outset?

Is there anyone who truly has any respect for any politician?

Don Martin

Village of Dunedin