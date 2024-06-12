90.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Strange man in black frightening neighborhood in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Residents of a neighborhood in The Villages have been frightened by a strange man in black roaming their streets.

Residents of the Village of Polo Ridge on Wednesday appeared before the Amenity Authority Committee at Savannah Center. The residents said they are worried about the man and his strange behavior.

Marilyn Awkerman who lives on Atwell Avenue said she went out one night to watch a rocket launch and heard a scary noise.

“I heard this screaming and screaming. I thought it was a cat fight,” she said.

She quickly discovered it was the strange man in black who has been roaming her neighborhood.

At least one driver feared he was going to run over the man at night because he could not be seen in his dark clothing. Other neighbors have seen the man doing pushups in the middle of the street.

The residents said they are disappointed that Community Watch has not taken action with regard to the man and his strange behavior.

However, Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett said it is likely a matter for law enforcement to investigate. She said the man may need service or attention far beyond what Community Watch could do for the man. She tasked Community Watch Chief Nehemiah Wolfe, who had a long career in law enforcement, with working with the residents and potentially as a liaison with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office to address the situation.

