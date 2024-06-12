Trump is articulate? Are you kidding me?

To the Editor:

Letters from some people are beyond belief. How can you ever denote Biden as a bumbling idiot and Trump as the articulate statesman. Read Trump’s speech today, he has included in this speech, sinking boats, exploding batteries, sharks who bite off a woman’s leg and on and on this goofy speech continues. Most of Trump’s speeches are little more than a bunch of lies with most really off the wall. Ninety two charges of criminal misbehavior, raping a woman, steals secret documents, tax fraud, pays off prostitutes, do you need more. Today, Trump suggested if Biden wins, his supporters should commit suicide.

Warren Kiefer

Village of Palo Alto