Villager arms himself with butcher knife to protect himself and daughter

By Staff Report
Charles Posey
A Villager armed himself with a butcher knife after an argument got out of control at his home on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The Villager was at his manufactured home in the 700 block of Turnberry Lane on the night of June 6 when 46-year-old Charles Posy, who also lives in the home, came in and began making “rude comments” to the man’s daughter, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The Villager and his daughter had been sitting in the living room when Posey’s rude comments led to an argument which began to escalate.

The Villager feared he and his daughter could be in danger, so he went to the kitchen and retrieved a butcher knife. Posey, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 205 pounds, saw that the Villager had armed himself with the butcher knife, prompting the Texas native to “charge” the older man, pushing him into the stove and microwave, where he hit his head. The Villager fell to the ground and dropped the knife.

Posey is facing a third degree felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond. He is due for arraignment July 1 in Lake County Court.

