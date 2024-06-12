86.8 F
Villager convicted of golf cart road rage jailed on probation violation

By Staff Report
Sheldon Scott Engstrom
Sheldon Scott Engstrom

A Villager convicted last year in a golf cart road rage incident has been jailed without bond on a probation violation.

Sheldon Scott Engstrom, 60, who lives in the Village of Hammock at Fenney, was booked Tuesday night at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In September, Engstrom pleaded no contest in Sumter County Court to charges of battery and resisting arrest in connection with a golf cart road rage incident. He has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service. He was also ordered complete anger management and write a letter of apology.

However, Engstrom violated his probation when he was arrested May 24 on a charge of driving under the influence.

