Do we want a fraudster who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security?

To the Editor:

Rick Scott’s medical company was given the largest fine for Medicare fraud in U.S. medical history: over $2 billion. During Scott’s 2000 deposition, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment 75 times. In settlements reached in 2000 and 2002, Columbia/HCA pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and agreed to a $600+ million fine in what was at the time the largest health care fraud settlement in U.S. history. Columbia/HCA admitted systematically overcharging the government by claiming marketing costs as reimbursable, by striking illegal deals with home care agencies, and by filing false data about use of hospital space. It also admitted to fraudulently billing Medicare and other health programs by inflating the seriousness of diagnoses and to giving doctors partnerships in company hospitals as a kickback for the doctors referring patients to HCA. It filed false cost reports, fraudulently billed Medicare for home health care workers, and paid kickbacks in the sale of home health agencies and to doctors to refer patients. In addition, it gave doctors “loans” never intending to be repaid, free rent, free office furniture, and free drugs from hospital pharmacies.

But he was rich … rich enough to be elected as governor of our state. After which, he was elected as one of Florida’s two senators.

As senator, his multi-point plan for the GOP was to do away with Medicare and Social Security in five years.

Is this the man we want to honor?

William Little

Village of Amelia