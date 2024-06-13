89.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 13, 2024
News of former priest’s death comes as shock at his longtime parish in Wildwood

By Staff Report

A former priest at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood will be remembered at a service at his longtime parish.

Father Peter Puntal served the congregation of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church as pastor from 2013 until his retirement last year.

His death was quite sudden.

“The news came as a great shock to me, his brother priests, deacons, and the parish staff late yesterday afternoon. Out of respect for his family, both in the states and in the Philippines, I wanted to ensure they were notified prior to me sharing this information with our community,” the Rev. Kenny Aquino of St. Vincent de Paul said in a message to church members.

Father Peter Puntal greets parishioners in 2014 at the opening of the new St. Vincent de Paul Church.

Puntal was serving as priest at St. Vincent de Paul when the new church opened in 2014 on County Road 462.

A Mass of Christian Burial is set for 10 a.m. Monday, June 17 at St. Vincent de Paul, where the Rev. John G. Noonan, Bishop of the Diocese of Orlando will serve as principal celebrant.

 

