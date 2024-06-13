Large development planned south of Middleton and Coleman prison

A large residential and commercial development is planned south of the intersection of U.S. 301 and County Road 470 in Sumterville.

The Old Florida Springs development would be a few miles south of the Coleman federal prison and the Middleton neighborhood of The Villages.

Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night approved a comprehensive plan amendment and a zoning change to mixed use. The project also has been reviewed by state agencies due to its size.

Plans call for 816 multi-family housing units, 1.2 million square feet of commercial and industrial space and 100,000 square feet of self-storage. A total of 525 units would be added to a recreational vehicle park already on the site.

Part of the property is currently known as the Shady Brook Golf and Resort Property and a 96-acre golf course is on the southern end.

The 276-acre property includes an archaeological site recorded in 2016 on the northwest part of the site along with wetlands. A portion of the property is in a floodplain area.

The developer has commissioned a historical resources survey and a preliminary endangered habitat assessment while also pledging to avoid wetland and floodplain areas whenever possible, according to state agency comments included in a county staff report. Identified species include sandhill cranes, blue herons, wood storks and gopher tortoises.

The project was reviewed by the Florida Department of State, Southwest Florida Water Management District and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The first phase is scheduled for completion by 2026 and the second phase by 2030.

Bushnell will provide municipal water and waste water services.