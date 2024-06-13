89.9 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Left-leaning bias in the news media

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

It’s interesting that people want to believe that the networks they prefer are not biased based on an extensive survey that didn’t even have a name.
Allsides.com attempts to classify media outlets with a rating system of LLCRR with the far-left L being far-left. The second L in being left of center. C being center etc. They add community feedback that is added regarding the ratings that are provided, which can be “community strongly agrees”, “community absolutely agrees”…and so on.
The Media Outlets provided in the opinion to the editor have the following ratings in Allsides.com

1. AP is 1 “L” left of center
2. Reuters “C” center.
3. NPR is 1 “L” left of center
4. CBS is 1 “L” left of center
5. PBS News Hour 1 “L” left of center
6. CBS News listed twice in the opinion piece, see above
7. The Guardian 1 “L” left of center
8. The New York Times 1 “L” left of center
9. CNN 2 “L” left of center
10. NBC 1 “L” left of center

The point is that eight of the nine sources sited are left leaning bias. How much varies, I’m sure. Local opinion can be propaganda for the bigger effort. Promoting left leaning media outlets would appear to be the real effort in this case.

Tom McCabe
Village of Linden

 

Photos