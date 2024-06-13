89.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 13, 2024
Speeding Villager in Lexus refuses breath sample in DUI arrest

By Staff Report
A speeding Villager in a Lexus refused to provide a breath sample in a drunk driving arrest.

Richard Frederick Ebbrecht, 60, of the Village of Pennecamp, was driving a white Lexus utility vehicle at 65 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone at about 2 a.m. Wednesday in Ocala, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle also appeared to be weaving.

The deputy detected “the strong odor of an intoxicating beverage emitting” from Ebbrecht’s mouth, though he denied he had been drinking. He agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but swayed and lost his balance.

The New York native refused to provide a breath sample. A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted of operating a vehicle while impaired by alcohol in 1988 in Nassau County, New York.

He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

