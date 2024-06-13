Villager in golf cart who ran stop sign nabbed with fentanyl

A Villager in a golf cart who ran a stop sign was nabbed with fentanyl.

James Matthew Harris, 51, who lives at 719 Devon Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving the golf cart at about 2 p.m. Wednesday when he ran the stop sign at Maple Lane at Tarrson Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the golf cart, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A piece of tinfoil containing .6 grams of fentanyl was found in Harris’ wallet. In addition, he was in possession of a hollow pen which contained drug residue. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

In 2020, he was sentenced to 120 days in jail on a drug charge. In 2018, he was arrested after a traffic stop at Pinellas Plaza.