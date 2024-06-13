89.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Webster votes to hold official in contempt in Biden documents case  

By Staff Report
Merrick Garland
Attorney General Merrick Garland
Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster this week voted to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with Congressional subpoenas as Congress conducts its constitutional oversight authority.

“I voted to hold Attorney General Garland accountable for his refusal to comply with lawfully issued Congressional subpoenas,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “The audio recordings from President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur are critical to House Republican’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, and Congress’ constitutional duty to conduct oversight.”

Between November 2022 and January 2023, classified documents, including “Top-Secret Level” documents were found at President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and President Biden’s office located at the Penn Biden Center. On February 4, 2024, Special Counsel Robert Hur issued a report that President Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” The report concluded that criminal charges were not warranted due to President Biden being an “elderly man with poor memory.”

Webster added, “While Special Counsel Robert Hur decided against prosecution of President Biden – citing his poor memory – President Trump continues to face similar allegations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. By failing to produce the audio recordings, AG Garland deprives the American people of transparency and Congress of its duty to ensure the law is being impartially and fairly applied.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do we want a fraudster who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security?

A Villager wonders why Floridians would consider re-electing Rick Scott, who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security.

Left-leaning bias in the news media

A Village of Linden resident cites sources that back up the left-leaning agendas of many of the “mainstream” news outlets. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for American people to hold Trump accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident contends it’s time for the American people to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions.

Trump is articulate? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Palo Alto resident is shaking his head about suggestions that former President Trump is more “articulate” than President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hush money is an old story in politics

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that hush money is an old story in American politics.

Photos