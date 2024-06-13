Webster votes to hold official in contempt in Biden documents case  

Congressman Daniel Webster this week voted to hold U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland in Contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with Congressional subpoenas as Congress conducts its constitutional oversight authority.

“I voted to hold Attorney General Garland accountable for his refusal to comply with lawfully issued Congressional subpoenas,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives. “The audio recordings from President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur are critical to House Republican’s ongoing impeachment inquiry, and Congress’ constitutional duty to conduct oversight.”

Between November 2022 and January 2023, classified documents, including “Top-Secret Level” documents were found at President Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware and President Biden’s office located at the Penn Biden Center. On February 4, 2024, Special Counsel Robert Hur issued a report that President Biden “willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen.” The report concluded that criminal charges were not warranted due to President Biden being an “elderly man with poor memory.”

Webster added, “While Special Counsel Robert Hur decided against prosecution of President Biden – citing his poor memory – President Trump continues to face similar allegations led by Special Counsel Jack Smith. By failing to produce the audio recordings, AG Garland deprives the American people of transparency and Congress of its duty to ensure the law is being impartially and fairly applied.”