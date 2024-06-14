Drunken father jailed after autistic son found standing in U.S. 301

An apparently drunken father was arrested after his autistic son was found standing in the middle of U.S. 301.

The little boy, estimated to be 5 to 6 years old, was standing in the roadway at U.S. 301 at SE 145th Street in Summerfield on Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a 911 caller, a deputy found the child, who was “non-verbal.” Witnesses told deputies the child was nearly struck by several cars traveling on U.S. 301. That particular section of U.S. 301, near the Summerfield Post Office, is two lanes and near a busy convenience store.

Deputies began canvassing the area, looking for the child’s parents. After more than 90 minutes, they found 28-year-old Jonathon Morgan Mauldin, at his nearby home.

He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had a “carefree attitude.” He claimed his son was “in his room.” The deputy advised Mauldin that the child was in custody at the sheriff’s south multi-district office.

Mauldin claimed he had a difficult time watching the “sneaky” child, who requires “constant supervision.” Mauldin said he works during the day and cares for the boy in evening when the boy’s mother goes to work. He said it is difficult to communicate with the boy.

Mauldin also admitted he had consumed two-thirds of a 750ml bottle of Bacardi rum and had smoked “medicinal marijuana.” He said that he had been playing video games during the more than 90 minutes when his son was gone from the home. Mauldin also claimed to be overly tired due to work and the stress of caring for his son.

Mauldin was arrested on a charge of child neglect. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond. The child was turned over to his mother.