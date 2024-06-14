80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, June 14, 2024
type here...

Drunken father jailed after autistic son found standing in U.S. 301

By Staff Report
Jonathon Morgan Mauldin
Jonathon Morgan Mauldin

An apparently drunken father was arrested after his autistic son was found standing in the middle of U.S. 301.

The little boy, estimated to be 5 to 6 years old, was standing in the roadway at U.S. 301 at SE 145th Street in Summerfield on Tuesday night, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. After being alerted by a 911 caller, a deputy found the child, who was “non-verbal.” Witnesses told deputies the child was nearly struck by several cars traveling on U.S. 301. That particular section of U.S. 301, near the Summerfield Post Office, is two lanes and near a busy convenience store.

Deputies began canvassing the area, looking for the child’s parents. After more than 90 minutes, they found 28-year-old Jonathon Morgan Mauldin, at his nearby home.

He appeared to be under the influence of alcohol and had a “carefree attitude.” He claimed his son was “in his room.” The deputy advised Mauldin that the child was in custody at the sheriff’s south multi-district office.

Mauldin claimed he had a difficult time watching the “sneaky” child, who requires “constant supervision.” Mauldin said he works during the day and cares for the boy in evening when the boy’s mother goes to work. He said it is difficult to communicate with the boy.

Mauldin also admitted he had consumed two-thirds of a 750ml bottle of Bacardi rum and had smoked “medicinal marijuana.” He said that he had been playing video games during the more than 90 minutes when his son was gone from the home. Mauldin also claimed to be overly tired due to work and the stress of caring for his son.

Mauldin was arrested on a charge of child neglect. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond. The child was turned over to his mother.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do we want a fraudster who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security?

A Villager wonders why Floridians would consider re-electing Rick Scott, who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security.

Left-leaning bias in the news media

A Village of Linden resident cites sources that back up the left-leaning agendas of many of the “mainstream” news outlets. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for American people to hold Trump accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident contends it’s time for the American people to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions.

Trump is articulate? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Palo Alto resident is shaking his head about suggestions that former President Trump is more “articulate” than President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hush money is an old story in politics

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that hush money is an old story in American politics.

Photos