Laura A. Harrison, of The Villages, Florida, passed away with her loving wife, Denise Morrison, by her side on June 10, 2024.

Those who knew Harry recognized her deep commitment to her faith which allowed her the grace to find joy, gratitude, and peace in each day.

Harry worked over 37 years for Harrah’s Entertainment in Atlantic City, NJ; Council Bluffs, IO; and retired from her position as Director of Hotel Operations from Harrah’s Cherokee, NC in 2022. Harry and Denise traveled extensively throughout the world. They loved to cruise, and very much enjoyed destination travel to share in life celebrations with family.

She was an avid sports fan and longtime supporter of the Tennessee Lady Vols and South Carolina Gamecocks women’s basketball. Both Harry and Denise were dedicated New York Mets and New York Giants fans and looked forward to opportunities to see them play.

Harry and Denise retired to The Villages two years ago and continued to travel, played lots of golf, danced at town squares, and visited frequently with family and friends.

Harry is survived by her loving wife Denise; three sisters Linda Scott, Jeannie Harrison, and Theresa (John) Kruis; one brother, William Harrison; four nephews John (Kim) Kruis, Melvin (Kacie) Kruis, Harrison Kruis, and Ben Millesen; two nieces, Jessica Shortridge and Amy Millesen; two great nieces and one great nephew. She was preceded in death by her brother Mark and her parents Bill and Veronica Harrison.

We are deeply appreciative for the kind and compassionate care we received from the nursing staff at UF Health Leesburg Hospital and Cornerstone Hospice in her final days.