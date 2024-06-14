92 F
The Villages
Friday, June 14, 2024
Neighbors fed up over dead Villager’s home in foreclosure

By Meta Minton

Residents are fed up over a dead woman’s home in foreclosure in their neighborhood in The Villages.

The home at 1705 Betrillo Court in the Village of Alhambra was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home was purchased in 1999 by Julia Gramaglia and her husband. She became the sole owner of the home in 2005. She is now deceased.

The owner of this home at 1705 Betrillo Court has been dead for several years.

William Lilly lives next door to the home he said has been empty for six years.

“It gets worse and worse every year,” he said. “It’s really a mess.”

The utilities have been shut off and the home is reportedly $264,000 in the red. Heirs, if there are any, have shown no interest in touching it.

Screens are missing or damaged at this home at 1705 Betrillo Court.

Neighbors, who have reported seeing rats at the home, have been forced to wait. And wait. And wait.

“You don’t see a line out front of people wanting to buy that place,” said Supervisor Jim Cipollone

The home was the subject of a deed compliance hearing in 2022.

The most recent complaints have been about overgrown weeds and a broken lamp post light.

The homeowner was given 30 days to bring the property into compliance. If it is not brought into compliance, more fines will be imposed.

