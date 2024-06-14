80.2 F
The Villages
Friday, June 14, 2024
Sabatini drops out of Congressional race after Trump endorses Webster

By Staff Report

Anthony Sabatini has dropped out of the race to represent The Villages in Congress after former President Trump endorsed his rival, incumbent U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster.

Trump’s endorsement was announced on Thursday and was quickly trumpeted by Webster, who was facing a potentially contentious primary battle against Sabatini, who has placed large billboards in the area featuring a photo of him with Trump.

Anthony Sabatini with former President Trump
Anthony Sabatini had based his candidacy on the backing of former President Trump.

Hearing news of Trump’s endorsement of Webster, Sabatini announced he is dropping out of the District 11 Congressional race and will instead run for the Lake County Commission.

I don’t always agree with Donald Trump’s endorsements, but I understand the political reality of what they are,” Sabatini said. “We need stronger Republicans in local office fighting for the America First agenda District 11 will have to wait for another day.”

The Webster camp, which survived a 2022 primary challenge from Laura Loomer, was obviously thrilled with Trump’s endorsement.

Trump announced his endorsement of Webster on Truth Social:

Congressman Daniel Webster is doing a terrific job representing Florida’s 11th Congressional District. As a successful businessman, Daniel knows how to Fight Inflation, Grow the Economy, Lower Taxes, and Eliminate Government Waste. Daniel is working hard to Secure the Border, Protect our Elections, Support our Great Military / Veterans, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Daniel Webster has my Complete and Total Endorsement—HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!”

Donald Trump Jr., right, looks on as Congressman Daniel Webster speaks outsidet the Manhattan Courthouse where President Trump is on trial
Donald Trump Jr., right, looks on as Congressman Daniel Webster spoke out earlier this year outside the Manhattan Courthouse where President Trump was on trial. Webster was among those who went to support Trump during the trial.

Webster issued a statement embracing the Trump endorsement.

“I am humbled and honored to receive President Trump’s complete and total endorsement in my race for Congress,” said Webster. 

