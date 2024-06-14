Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI after leaving Lake Sumter Landing

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Lake Sumter Landing.

Thomas John Allen, 62, who lives in the Southwood Villas in the Village of Buttonwood, was driving a black Yamaha golf cart at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Bailey Trail at St. Charles Place when he made an unusually wide turn, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy noticed that the golf cart drifting in and out of its lane.

During a traffic stop, it appeared Allen had been drinking. The New Jersey native indicated he had been at Lake Sumter Landing where he met a “couple of ladies” and was “having a good time.” He said he had been drinking Coors Light beer.

Allen agreed to take part in field sobriety exercises, but his poor performance led deputies to conclude he had been driving impaired. He provided breath samples that registered .181 and .177 blood alcohol content.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of driving under the influence. He was released after posting $500 bond.