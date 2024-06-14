Villager who moved to Ocala leaves behind villa with weeds

A property owner who has moved to Ocala left behind a villa with weeds in The Villages.

The home at 731 Hernandez Drive in Villa De La Mesa was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Friday before the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint about overgrown weeds at the property was received April 1 by Community Standards.

Attempts to reach Mary Bertoli, the villa owner, have been unsuccessful, according to testimony presented at the hearing. Phone numbers for Bertoli are either disconnected or not receiving calls. No one is currently living in the home.

Bertoli had a problem with another property in Villa Valdosta in the Village of Belle Aire and in 2023 sought forgiveness of fines she was facing. She sold that villa later in 2023 for $240,000 after picking it up for $195,000 in 2018.

She purchased the home in Villa De La Mesa in 2021 for $200,000.

The CDD 1 board found Bertoli in violation of the deed compliance rule and ordered her to remove the weeds within seven days or face fines.