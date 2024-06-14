92 F
The Villages
Friday, June 14, 2024
Volvo driver nabbed with syringe after traffic stop in The Villages

By Staff Report
A Volvo driver was nabbed with a syringe after a traffic stop in The Villages.

Deborah Lee McCullers, 63, of Summerfield, was driving the red Volvo sedan at about 4 a.m. Thursday on County Road 466 when a deputy noticed the vehicle had an inoperable front headlight, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 and Belvedere Boulevard.

McCullers gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle and the search turned up a pink bag which contained a syringe loaded with THC wax. The Ohio native had a medical marijuana card, but the last time a lawful prescription had been authorized was in 2021.The wax THC weighed 2.6 grams.

McCullers was arrested on charge of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She was issued a written warning for the inoperable headlight. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $3,000 bond.

