We need to adjust hours for entertainment at town squares

To the Editor:

I would love to see the square entertainment hours get pushed back one hour in the summer. The sun is almost at its worst at 5 p.m. and it ends shortly after the sun sets at 8:45. These times are perfectly acceptable in the winter, but with the extended days and summertime heat, it would be nice to see the square hours get pushed back one hour from 5-9 to 6-10.

If the crowd thins out at 9 p.m. then that is a personal choice, but many people that I have talked to would like to have nightly entertainment when the sun has gone down.

Summer months would be from May to August/September, and then return to the “normal” schedule the remaining months.

Kate Walker

Village of Richmond