Saturday, June 15, 2024
Attorney General to teach Villagers how to avoid crypto currency scams

By Staff Report
Attorney General Ashley Moody

In 2022, a Villager who had invested $427,702 in crypto currency suddenly found the money had vanished from her account.

The case made headlines, because a hard-working local detective was able to recover $280,232 of the Villager’s money.

Attorney General Ashley Moody is coming to The Villages to present a Cryptocurrency Scams Symposium in order to try to protect seniors from a similar fate.

The symposium will share how to avoid falling victim to scams involving the new currency and provide tips for older Floridians to stay protected.

“Scams involving cryptocurrency may be fairly new, but cybercriminals are using scams involving the novel currency to target Florida seniors,” Moody said.

The symposium will take place at 9 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Everglades Recreation Center.

Moody will also be announcing Seniors vs. Crime Senior Sleuth Awards during the program.

The presentation of Senior Sleuth Awards will take place at 10:45 a.m.

