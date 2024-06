To the Editor:

To follow up on Tom McCabe’s letter about left-leaning bias in the news, Allsides.com rates the following news sources as Center: BBC News, Christian Science Monitor, Forbes, Market Watch, News Nation, Newsweek, Reuters, Real Clear Politics, The Hill, and Wall Street Journal (news). That means that they are unbiased and therefore reliable sources. Watch where you get your news. Check out Allsides.com.

Robert Martin

Freedom Pointe