Coleman man jailed after repeatedly meeting teen boy for sex

A Coleman man has been jailed after allegedly repeatedly meeting a teen boy for sex.

Philip Josiah Conde, 37, was being held his weekend at the Marion County Jail following his arrest on five counts of sexual assault.

The former New Yorker now living at 4101 E. Warm Springs Ave. was arrested Thursday as the result of an investigation by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Special Victims Unit.

The 17-year-old admitted to his parents he had been involved with someone named “Phil,” after meeting him online. The teen confessed he had indicated his age was 18.

Conde and the teen exchanged nude pictures of themselves, according to an arrest report.

Their first hookup was on May 27 when Conde arranged to pick up the teen, who was walking near his home. They went to a nearby Publix grocery store where they performed oral sex on each other in Conde’s car in the parking lot. Conde dropped off the teen back at his home.

Conde went to the teen’s home on May 31 where they engaged in oral and anal sex in the teen’s bedroom.

In June, they began meeting at Liberty Park in Ocala where they continued sexual activities.

When he was taken into custody, Conde said he did not know if he had ever asked the teen about his age. He said the teen never revealed his age.

Conde is due in Marion County Court on July 16. Bond has been set at $125,000.