Here’s how voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick

To the Editor:

The Developer has again used every tactic available to him to return the governance of Sumter County to his hand-picked people. If you have registered as a Democrat or independent, you now will be excluded from voting unless you change your registration before July 20.

Changing your affiliation from Democrat or Independent to Republican takes just a couple of minutes at the Wildwood county offices, or you can even do it on-line (https://www.sumterelections.org/Voters/How-to-Register-to-Vote). You must complete this process by 29 days before the election, The election is August 20, so you will be disenfranchised unless you change your registration by July 20. Do it now!

Just don’t forget to change your registration back after the election.

Richard Hill

Village of Dunedin