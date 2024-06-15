75.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 15, 2024
type here...

Rats and snakes move into dead couple’s home in foreclosure in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Rats and snakes have reportedly moved into a dead couple’s home which is in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home at 2628 Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home has been vacant since the deaths of its owners, Harold and Nancy Davis. He died in 2014. She died in 2003. The property is in foreclosure, according to Community Standards. Neighbors say the utilities have been shut off.

Neighbors claimed rats and snakes are living at this home in foreclosure at 2628 Caribe Drive in The Villages
Neighbors claim rats and snakes are living at this home in foreclosure at 2628 Caribe Drive in The Villages.

A complaint was received April 4 about overgrown weeds and shrubs.

At the hearing, neighbors also said the house is covered with mold and rats and snakes are living there.

“The property is terrible,” said Sharon Grodzicki, a neighbor who spoke out before the CDD 2 board.

She and her husband have been living hear the abandoned home for years and are fearful of the dangerous decay taking place there.

Community Standards has chased down the two management companies responsible for upkeep of the property, Guardian Asset Management and 24 Asset Management. Both companies now claim the property is not in their inventory.

The supervisors ordered that the property be brought into compliance within seven days or fines will be imposed.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Checking bias in the news media

A Freedom Pointe resident offers his thoughts on bias in the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need someone younger to represent us in Congress

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disgusted with Congressman Webster celebrating the endorsement of former President Trump. She says we need someone younger to represent us in Congress.

Here’s how voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick

A Village of Dunedin resident offers guidance on how Sumter County voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick.

Developer’s offspring should change last name to Putin

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Developer’s offspring change their last name to “Putin.”

Grateful to write-in candidates

The Sumter County Republican Party chairman writes that she is “grateful” to write-in candidates in the Sumter Commission race.

Photos