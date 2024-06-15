Rats and snakes move into dead couple’s home in foreclosure in The Villages

Rats and snakes have reportedly moved into a dead couple’s home which is in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home at 2628 Caribe Drive in the Village of Santiago was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home has been vacant since the deaths of its owners, Harold and Nancy Davis. He died in 2014. She died in 2003. The property is in foreclosure, according to Community Standards. Neighbors say the utilities have been shut off.

A complaint was received April 4 about overgrown weeds and shrubs.

At the hearing, neighbors also said the house is covered with mold and rats and snakes are living there.

“The property is terrible,” said Sharon Grodzicki, a neighbor who spoke out before the CDD 2 board.

She and her husband have been living hear the abandoned home for years and are fearful of the dangerous decay taking place there.

Community Standards has chased down the two management companies responsible for upkeep of the property, Guardian Asset Management and 24 Asset Management. Both companies now claim the property is not in their inventory.

The supervisors ordered that the property be brought into compliance within seven days or fines will be imposed.