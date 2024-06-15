75.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Recreation Department explains standards for checking IDs at pools

By Staff Report

The Recreation & Parks Department has set standards for checking ID cards at The Villages swimming pools that fall under the its purview.

Individuals are not asked to get out of the swimming pools or stop play in order to check IDs, unless they do not meet the age requirements, or are reported by a resident that they do not meet Resident/Guest Eligibility Standards.

Sports Pool classes/programs (residents only): Each activity or program will be checked a minimum of once a week. Examples: water volleyball, exercise class, combo swim and lap swim.

Neighborhood Recreation Centers (adult pools, ages 30+): Recreation Staff check these pools upon opening each morning and closing each evening, then at various times each day, or more often if staff is available. This is a minimum of three times daily, one time each, between the hours of 7 a.m. – noon, noon – 5 p.m., and 5 p.m. to close. Community Watch checks at least two neighborhood pools each afternoon. They rotate the pools checked so that all of them are checked at least once every four days.

Family Pools: Checked a minimum of three times daily once each between the hours of 7 a.m. – noon, noon – 5 p.m., and 5 p.m. to close. 

