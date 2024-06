Road closures are set for Rolling Acres Road from Lake Ella Road to County Road 466.

Road closure dates are scheduled for Sunday, June 16 from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. and Monday, June 17 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The road closures will be for finishing the road work in relation to the roundabout intersection with the Hammock Oaks development.

This will be one of the last tasks to complete before shifting traffic from the existing old road onto the new roundabout/intersection.