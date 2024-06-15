93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 15, 2024
type here...

Surveillance at Circle K in The Villages leads to arrest of suspected car thief

By Staff Report
Opal Aisha Overton
Opal Aisha Overton

Surveillance images obtained from a Circle K in The Villages led to the arrest of a suspected car thief.

Opal Aisha Overton, 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. She had been taken into custody at the Circle K convenience store at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages. She was transported for questioning to the nearby Marion County Sheriff’s Annex at Mulberry Grove.

Overton had been caught on surveillance on May 8 entering the same Circle K. She could be seen on video surveillance greeting the Circle K clerk by name and then leaving in a car that had been reported stolen.

The stolen vehicle was found on May 10 at a residence in Summerfield. A man said Overton had contacted him, asking if he was interested in buying the stolen vehicle. The man was acquainted with the woman from whom the vehicle had been stolen. He bought the vehicle from Overton for $100 and planned to give it back to the owner.

When Overton was arrested on Thursday, she was in possession of a bag which contained methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $9,500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Checking bias in the news media

A Freedom Pointe resident offers his thoughts on bias in the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need someone younger to represent us in Congress

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disgusted with Congressman Webster celebrating the endorsement of former President Trump. She says we need someone younger to represent us in Congress.

Here’s how voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick

A Village of Dunedin resident offers guidance on how Sumter County voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick.

Developer’s offspring should change last name to Putin

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Developer’s offspring change their last name to “Putin.”

Grateful to write-in candidates

The Sumter County Republican Party chairman writes that she is “grateful” to write-in candidates in the Sumter Commission race.

Photos