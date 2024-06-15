Surveillance at Circle K in The Villages leads to arrest of suspected car thief

Surveillance images obtained from a Circle K in The Villages led to the arrest of a suspected car thief.

Opal Aisha Overton, 46, of Summerfield, was arrested Thursday by Marion County sheriff’s deputies on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. She had been taken into custody at the Circle K convenience store at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages. She was transported for questioning to the nearby Marion County Sheriff’s Annex at Mulberry Grove.

Overton had been caught on surveillance on May 8 entering the same Circle K. She could be seen on video surveillance greeting the Circle K clerk by name and then leaving in a car that had been reported stolen.

The stolen vehicle was found on May 10 at a residence in Summerfield. A man said Overton had contacted him, asking if he was interested in buying the stolen vehicle. The man was acquainted with the woman from whom the vehicle had been stolen. He bought the vehicle from Overton for $100 and planned to give it back to the owner.

When Overton was arrested on Thursday, she was in possession of a bag which contained methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $9,500 bond.