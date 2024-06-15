We need someone younger to represent us in Congress

To the Editor:
Thats terrific. Former President Trump, a felon, has endorsed Congressman Webster. Is that who we want to represent us? We need younger people who really represents us not old ideas.
Kathryn Larson
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens
