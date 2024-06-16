Sex offender recently released from prison staying at home in The Villages

A sex offender recently released from prison has registered a temporary address at a home in The Villages.

Brian Steven Leitschuh, 47, on Friday registered an address at 3152 Atwell Ave. in the Village of Polo Ridge, according to the Florida Department Law Enforcement.

Leitschuh was released in January from state prison after serving time on charges of possession of child pornography.

He was arrested in 2015 in Fort Myers after an undercover investigation led to several computers owned by Leitschuh. One of the computers contained images of child pornography including naked prepubescent girls in various poses, some provocatively in a bathtub.

Since his release from prison, he has been living in Cape Coral.