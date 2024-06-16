78.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 16, 2024
The Villages Health Care experience

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

For the past 20 years that my wife and I have lived in the area, we have heard many negative comments about The Villages Health care system. Just recently, I developed some serious health issues which required me to rely on doctors in The Villages Health care system as well as the Village Hospital itself. My own personal experience taught me that my own Village doctors, their staff as well as the Village Hospital’s doctors and hospital staff are extremely competent, efficient, caring, compassionate professionals who have successfully gotten me through some very serious and challenging health issues. We found that everyone involved in my case from my own personal doctor, his staff and the entire Village Health System worked together and kept me informed of every step along the way. I am so pleased with the medical care I received using The Villages Health care system facilities and want to thank each and every one who contributed to my excellent care.

Jerry Eyster
Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf and Country Club

 

