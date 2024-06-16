89 F
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Village of Linden resident challenging longtime Wildwood commissioner

By Meta Minton
Julian Green
Julian Green
Phil Montalvo
Phil Montalvo

A Village of Linden resident will challenge a longtime Wildwood commissioner.

Phil Montalvo will be running against Commissioner Julian Green in the election later this year.

Montalvo is currently serving as a supervisor in Community Development District 12. He practiced law for 40 years in Illinois, Wisconsin, and numerous other state and federal courts. 

The City of Wildwood is one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Florida. As such, it must continue to pursue well-reasoned policies that accommodate that growth while providing the necessary amenities to maintain its quality of life,” Montalvo said with regard to his candidacy.

Green is a graduate of Wildwood High School and earned a bachelor of science in public administration and political science at Florida A&M University.

“I have lived in many areas in my life, but my wife and I made the decision to move back to Wildwood to raise our children,” Green said.

He is the owner of Pristine Cleaning Service and has been in business for more than 12 years.

Montalvo and Green will be competing for Seat 5 on the Wildwood Commission. All of the residents of Wildwood, which includes an increasing area of The Villages, will be casting ballots in the non-partisan Seat 5 contest.

