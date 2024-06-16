89.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Villagers can learn about operations of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

By Staff Report

Villagers can learn about how the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office operates in two Mini-Citizens Academy sessions this week.

The first session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The second session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Ezell Recreation Center.

This is a scaled-down version of the popular Citizens Academy offered by the sheriff’s office. During the mini-sessions, residents can learn about all aspects of the sheriff’s office, including crime prevention and traffic control.

To reserve your spot, contact Theresa Cooper at the sheriff’s office at (352) 689-4604.

