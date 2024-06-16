Villagers can learn about operations of Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

Villagers can learn about how the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office operates in two Mini-Citizens Academy sessions this week.

The first session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19 at Lake Miona Recreation Center.

The second session will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, June 21 at Ezell Recreation Center.

This is a scaled-down version of the popular Citizens Academy offered by the sheriff’s office. During the mini-sessions, residents can learn about all aspects of the sheriff’s office, including crime prevention and traffic control.

To reserve your spot, contact Theresa Cooper at the sheriff’s office at (352) 689-4604.