Monday, June 17, 2024
84-year-old Villager jailed after skipping driving school

By Staff Report
Francis Dochniak
Francis Dochniak

An 84-year-old Villager is serving 29 days in jail after skipping driving school.

Francis Dochniak of the Village of Piedmont was sentenced to jail time this past week in Sumter County Court.

Dochniak’s legal woes began on Jan. 13 when he was driving a 2009 black Kia four-door and was involved in a minor accident at Buena Vista Boulevard and El Camino Real. He left the scene but was later located by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. He was not arrested, but he was issued a criminal citation charging him with leaving the scene of accident without giving information.

He was placed on probation for six months and ordered to complete a basic driver improvement class. However, he failed to report to his probation officer and never provided proof he had taken the driving course.

He was arrested at his home on June 10 by Marion County sheriff’s deputies. He was later transferred to the Sumter County Detention Center, where he is now serving out his sentence.

