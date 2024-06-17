88 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 17, 2024
type here...

Canal Street to be closed for repairs near Garvino’s at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report

District Property Management will be performing repairs on Canal Street between the Flying Biscuit Cafe and GarVino’s at Lake Sumter Landing. Both lanes of traffic will be closed during this time and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will be utilizing the parking lots on both sides for the traffic.

The project will be taking place on Thursday, June 20.

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers an idea to stop the cheats from getting in the pools in The Villages.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott trying to pull the wool over our eyes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident warns that U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is trying to pull the wool over our eyes.

Israel’s current government is characterized by extremism

A reader from Milwaukee contends that Israel's current government is characterized by extremism.

Here’s an idea on how to handle SECO’s jacked up pole rental rates

After the outrage over huge increases in pole rental rates by SECO Energy, a Villager offers an idea about how to respond. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Write-in loophole may be legal but flouts intent of Universal Primary Amendment

A Villager who is a leader of the League of Women Voters contends the write-in loophole may be legal, but it doesn’t square with what voters wanted when they approved a 1998 amendment to the Florida Constitution.

Photos