Canal Street to be closed for repairs near Garvino’s at Lake Sumter Landing

District Property Management will be performing repairs on Canal Street between the Flying Biscuit Cafe and GarVino’s at Lake Sumter Landing. Both lanes of traffic will be closed during this time and a detour will be visibly marked. The detour will be utilizing the parking lots on both sides for the traffic.

The project will be taking place on Thursday, June 20.

This schedule may be adjusted due to unforeseen circumstances, including weather.

If you have any questions or would like more information, contact District Property Management at (352) 753-4022.