Convicted felon apprehended with marijuana and pistol

A convicted felon was apprehended with marijuana and a pistol after a traffic stop.

Jamael Deron Luckett, 35, of Fruitland Park, was driving a blue Dodge Durango shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday on County Road 235 when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have an operable taglight.

During a traffic stop, a second deputy noticed a clear plastic bag in the Durango. Luckett admitted the bag contained marijuana. There was also a small white plastic jar on the front passenger seat which also contained marijuana.

A black Excam Inc. Model GT 380 .38-caliber pistol was found in the vehicle’s center console.

Luckett was convicted in 2008 of burglary and in 2009 of robbery with a firearm, both in Polk County.

He was arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of marijuana. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.