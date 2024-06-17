Daughter unhappy about terms of will jailed after battle with father

A daughter unhappy about the terms of her father’s will was arrested after allegedly attacking him.

Debra Andzeski-Burke, 49, of Summerfield, allegedly tried to wrest a cane from her 88-year-old father, resulting in her arrest Friday on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65.

Andzeski-Burke had moved into her father’s house while he was in Michigan, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She said she moved in because the air conditioning was not working at her home.

When he returned to his residence, they began arguing about his will and the fact “she was not getting the house she wanted,” the arrest report said.

The father told deputies she got in his face and started screaming at him. He tried to defend himself with his cane, but Andzeski-Burke twisted it from his hand.

When she was taken into custody, Andzeski-Burke claimed her father had raised his cane at her in a disagreement over former President Donald Trump.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Marion County Jail. She was later released on her own recognizance.