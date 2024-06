An early morning golfer got his sixth hole-in-one at a course in The Villages.

Ed Hanlon was out early on the morning of Monday, June 17 when he scored the lucky ace at the Escambia Executive Golf Course.

It’s been less than a year since he got his fifth hole-in-one on July 31, 2023.

