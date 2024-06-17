Gary Alan Messa

Gary Allen Messa, of Lady Lake, FL, passed away Friday, June 7. 2024 at the home of his close friends, also caregivers, Jesse and Amanda Daugherty. The family would like to thank them for everything they did for him.

Gary was born August 30, 1962 in Philadelphia, PA to the late Albert J. Messa and Billie Wayne (Irick) Guarinello. He was the third child of four. Gary attended the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf where he learned Art and Creative skills. Gary also attended Gallaudet University where he learned some business skills to run his businesses.

Gary loved dogs and was great with them, so much that he had started several of his businesses related to dogs. In fact, one of his businesses was one of the very first businesses making vests for working dogs. In addition to that, he also started a business training dogs as well. Gary’s beloved dog, Jack, a black Labrador was trained all by himself to alert him to all sorts of sounds such as the doorbell, cooking timer, alarms, smoke, etc. Gary loved Jack so much. He was very heartbroken when he had to let Jack go over the rainbow bridge.

Gary enjoyed interpreted songs, traveling, sightseeing, and socializing with both the deaf and hearing communities. Throughout Gary’s life, he had made many friends near and far. He also taught many hearing people sign language so that they could communicate with him, including his nieces, nephews and sister in-law Kathy Fox. They are able to sign fluently now because of him. Gary was funny, smart and great with kids.

He was also a great uncle! The kids loved him because he enjoyed entertaining them. He was preceded in death by his wife of 35 years Bonnie Messa and sister, Arlene Jean Messa. Gary is survived by his brothers Edward K. Fox of Huntington Valley, Pa., and Eugene C. Fox of Avon Lake, OH. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for Gary Messa will be held in Philadelphia at or near the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf during their 200th Anniversary celebration, June 20-24. It will be coordinated by one of Gary’s best friends, Marlene Hodge. Details will be announced soon. All are invited.

For family and friends here, it is a sad good-bye, but for Christians it is only a temporary parting. For the unnumbered generations already in heaven, it is a homecoming celebration!