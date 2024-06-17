89.9 F
The Villages
Monday, June 17, 2024
Here’s how to stop the cheats from getting in our pools

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Why doesn’t The Villages put higher fences near the pools that have a gate where you use your gate pas to get in? That would alleviate cheats from getting in our pools. Construction workers, landscapers, roofers are always in our pool area using the bathrooms, sometimes the pool and the tables and chairs to eat their lunch by the pool. We don’t know who they are and residents leave their backpacks and personal belongings on those tables. Instead of The Villages looking after the new sections they should look after their forgotten children in the older sections.

Cheryl Sylvia
Village of Virginia Trace

 

