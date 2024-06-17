79.5 F
The Villages
Monday, June 17, 2024
Israel’s current government is characterized by extremism

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Following Hamas’ horrific crimes on October 7, Representative Brian Mast (R-FL) has been outspoken in his support for Israel, and he has unfortunately cast doubt on whether there are any innocent Palestinian civilians.
On the House floor he callously asserted, “I would encourage the other side to not so lightly throw around the idea of ‘innocent Palestinian civilians,’ as is frequently said. I don’t think we would so lightly throw around the term ‘innocent Nazi civilians’ during World War II.”
In response, it was James Baldwin who said, “The children are always ours, every single one of them, all over the globe; and I am beginning to suspect that whoever is incapable of recognizing this may be incapable of morality.”
It is important to recognize that Israel’s current government is characterized by extremism. Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, was convicted of supporting a terrorist organization and incitement to racism.
And Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has argued, “Is there a Palestinian history or culture? Nothing. There is no such thing as a Palestinian people.”
Notably, human rights organizations Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International, as well as Israel’s B’Tselem consider Israel to be an apartheid regime.
Moreover, the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu and former Israeli Attorney General Michael Ben-Yair have agreed with this assessment.
According to Human Rights Watch: “We reached this determination based on our documentation of an overarching government policy to maintain the domination by Jewish Israelis over Palestinians coupled with grave abuses committed against Palestinians living in the occupied territory, including East Jerusalem.”
After Nobel Peace Prize recipient Nelson Mandela was elected president of South Africa, he declared, “But we know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians.”
Regarding America’s close relationship with Israel, it has been said that “love without accountability is not real love.”
Let’s heed the words of another Nobel Peace Prize winner, Shirin Ebadi, who fought tirelessly for the rights of women, children and refugees:
“If the 21st century wishes to free itself from the cycle of violence, acts of terror and war, and avoid repetition of the experience of the 20th century – that most disaster-ridden century of humankind, there is no other way except by understanding and putting into practice every human right for all mankind, irrespective of race, gender, faith, nationality or social status.”

Terry Hansen
Milwaukee

 

