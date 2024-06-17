It’s frustrating when the pump stops working

One thing that has been bothering me lately is pumps. No, not the great big pumps that pump oil for example. They always work – at least in the movies they do. Nor am I musing about the pumps on fire trucks. The firefighters make certain that they work. Hooray for the firefighters who are nice people. Yes, I do have some friends who were firefighters (and they will tell you a story or two with very little prompting). They are good stories though, although I never knew that there were so many beautiful women saved from burning buildings in their particular areas. They are modest through and through, and claim it was just part of the job! At least they didn’t get covered in oil like those who pump for oil did. According to the movies they got drenched. Now that I think about it, so did the beautiful women in the movies.

In any case, the pumps that I intended to muse about were the pumps on bottles that contain liquids like soap, shampoo and various other liquids. Most of them never work, or they start out working and then refuse to do so. For example, the Blonde in the House was having trouble with the shampoo she was using as it was causing her head to itch. As I am a big reader of little known facts, I had read that tea tree oil shampoo would solve the problem. We got some and it did! So, the next time she needed some, I ordered a big bottle. I should not have done that as it came with a pump. We have had it for several weeks and no matter how much we try or I cuss (nicely) we can’t get it to work. Then there is the bottle that has a medication that you put on for a rash. It pumped fine for the first three times. Now, no matter how we try or I cuss (nicely), it won’t work. Of all the pump bottles we have, there is only one that works. We had to fuss a little bit at the beginning, but it works now without any cussing – nicely or otherwise. Despite that one bottle, I have advised my good wife that we are only going to buy bottles without pumps. OK, I do feel sorry for those who make the pumps for small bottles, but enough is enough!

Since the year that I was born, science has made marvelous improvements to life.

In fact, it has been amazing. Therefore, I expect that somebody out there will make a groundbreaking advancement in the dispersion of liquids that will make the pump extinct (good riddance, I say!). Somebody will come up with an “Eureka” moment that will make life good again. His/her name will go down in history. Obviously, I don’t know who, but we could use the names Ludwig and Alice Duckus for the genius couple. It could be Billy and Judy or some other twosome, but I figure that it will take two people working together over many years to create the solution. Once that is accomplished, we can go to the next problem – Why does a malicious driver take the parking spot you were headed towards before you can get there?

Barry Evans is a columnist for Villages-News.com.