James Terance Crowe

James Terance Crowe, a devoted father, proud veteran, and dedicated public servant, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2024, in Florida. He was 75.

A son to Irish immigrants Michael and Bridie Crowe, James was born and raised in the Bronx, New York, where he developed the resilience and determination that would define his life. On March 17, 1967, he answered the call of duty by serving his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War, exemplifying courage, bravery and honor.

Following his military service, James met the love of his life Maureen Donovan, which brought him to Colorado. He then embarked on a career with the Denver Police Department, serving the community for 28 years. His commitment “to serve and protect” others earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the citizens of Denver.

James’s life was enriched by his passions for history, baseball and travel. He was a dedicated Civil War enthusiast spending countless hours reading about the war, visiting battlefields, and sharing his extensive knowledge with others. He found joy in the game of baseball stemming from his first childhood job working at Yankee Stadium. At one point he had been to every MLB stadium both old and new. He traveled the world and was always eager to explore new places and meet new people. He always said if you were well traveled you could have a conversation with just about anyone from anywhere.

Above all, James was a devoted father to his four daughters, who were the light of his life. His love, guidance, and pride in them were evident to all who knew him. There is not a prouder father or grandfather than our dad.

James spent most of his life in Colorado, where he built his career and raised his family, before finding peace in his later years in Florida.

James is survived by his four daughters, Colleen (David) Simmons, Allison (Yuriy) Verkhovoy, Linnane (John) Carrasco, Clare (Jeff) Beagle and his grandchildren Ella Simmons, Andrew Verkhovoy, Alexandra Verkhovoy, Hagen Simmons, Liam Carrasco, Wyatt Beagle, Jack Simmons, Luke Carrasco, Scarlett Beagle, as well as many other treasured family members. He leaves behind a legacy of service, knowledge, love, and adventure. James will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing him.