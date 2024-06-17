Oklahoma sex offender arrested after burglarizing RV and drinking beer

An Oklahoma sex offender was arrested after breaking into a woman’s RV and drinking her beer.

Jefferson Ernest Horne, 43, of Oklahoma City, was arrested Saturday after breaking into the RV at the Paradise Oaks RV Resort in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The dispatch center received a call about a burglary in progress at about 9 a.m. at the RV and it was reported that the owner was out of town. Deputies arrived at the RV and established a perimeter. They called for whoever was in the RV to step out.

Horne exited the RV and was taken into custody.

An inventory of the RV revealed Horne had helped himself to beer and a bottle of water. He was also making a cup of coffee which was still hot when deputies arrived on the scene.

Horne was convicted in 2001 of lewd or lascivious battery of a victim between 12 and 15 in Brevard County.

Horne had been released from a Florida prison on May 8 of this year. At the time of his arrest at the RV, Horne told deputies he was walking back to Oklahoma.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.