Police arrest man who loaded stolen merchandise into trunk at Kohl’s

Police arrested a man who loaded stolen merchandise into a car trunk at Kohl’s at Lady Lake Crossroads.

Ronald Bertram Woods, 63, of Leesburg, allegedly left the security tags on the merchandise setting off the alarms at the store at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Woods’ female companion had gone to the nearby Dollar General, but opened up the car’s trunk for him when she saw him carrying the merchandise.

Police found the merchandise, with the price tags and sensor tags still in place, in the trunk. The merchandise, valued at $578, included 17 clothing items and three baseball hats.

A criminal history check revealed Woods has previous theft convictions.

He was arrested on a felony charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $2,500 bond.